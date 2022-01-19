Mahere Exposes Mwonzora Lies
19 January 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere has blasted Mr Douglas Mwonzora for attempting to confuse the electorate by peddling falsehoods.
Mahere also described Mwonzora as a man with a “chameleon character.”
Mwonzora is shifting goalposts to please his handlers, according to political analysts.
- You said the MDCA was a party before the 2018 election
- After your 2020 judgment, you said the MDCA no longer existed cause the Alliance agreement had lapsed
- You recalled MPs for belonging to the MDCA
- Now you claim to be the MDCA!
Why do you lie so much?
Mwonzora responded :
“This God you talk about is not for you and your colleagues alone Fadzie. He is my God too. Fortunately He is a just God.”