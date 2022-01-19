Matuke Fires Shoots At Follow Zanu PF Cadres

By- Zanu PF secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke, has warned some rogue party members against disregarding the endorsement by the Politburo of the recently held provincial elections results, which elected new leadership.

“We expect party members to work in unionism in line with the party’s constitution. The constitution is our bible. Members should not defy the Politburo directive. Those newly provincial executive members were already endorsed,” said Matuke.

The call comes after reports emerged of heated disagreements at Provincial Coordinating Committees (PCCs) in some provinces.

However, Matuke said the Politburo’s decision is the supreme law of the party, so members who defy will face disciplinary action.

He urged members to adhere to President Mnangagwa’s call that regardless of the internal poll outcome, there were no losers in Zanu PF because ultimately, it is the masses who are victors.

“We want party members to cooperate with the Politburo decision, we should not create divisions within our ranks. Provincial elections were internal elections hence the party will not tolerate waywardness. Let us adhere to President Mnangagwa’s call”.

Matuke added that Zanu PF cadres are known for being disciplined and therefore are expected to toe the revolutionary party line.