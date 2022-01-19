U.S. Piles Pressure On Mnangagwa Administration To Implement Reforms

Tinashe Sambiri|The U.S. Embassy in Harare has urged the Zanu PF regime to implement key reforms before polls.

The U.S. challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration give democracy a chance during the coming by-elections.

“March by-elections and the 2023 harmonized elections give the Government of Zimbabwe a chance to show that #ZimVotesMatter, especially if it honors its commitment to level the playing field by undertaking #ZimElectoralReform,”the U.S. Embassy in Harare posted on Twitter…

“This week

@usembassyharare

will tweet several examples of what our government sees as the criteria for a free and fair election. Stated in the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) and also in Zimbabwe’s own constitution, these values have remained constant.”