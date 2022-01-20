MDC Alliance’s John Mupanduki Granted Bail After Being Arrested For Reporting Own Abduction
20 January 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance Youth Assembly member, John Mupanduki has been granted bail by a Masvingo Magistrate after being arrested for allegedly supplying false information to a public authority.
Mupanduki was granted RTGS $ 5000 bail by Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Patience Mandondo.
Mupanduki’s lawyer, Advocate Martin Mureri said:
“John Mupanduki was arrested yesterday on allegations that he made a false report about his abduction last week.
He has been granted $5000rtgs bail. He will be back in court on February 23.”
