Seke Man Drowns

Prosper Nhandi

By A Correspondent- A Seke man drowned on his way to Nyatsime, ZimEye has learnt.

A close relative said on facebook:

Mourn with us because we are failing to accept this. To Unit F residents, we have lost one of our own, a brother,, friend and colleague, Prosper Chinyoka Nhandi.

He drowned on his way to his field in Nyatsime. Is this the goodbye? He was very young to die. I am in pain.