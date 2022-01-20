Those Who Support Zanu PF Need Deliverance – Wiwa

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Representatives of former revolutionary party Zanu PF are unelectable due to rampant theft of State resources, corruption and violence against defenceless citizens.

This was said by MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala on Tuesday.

Zanu PF is afraid of the people’s struggle and it’s leader, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismally dismally failed to revive the economy, according to Hon Sikhala.

He argued:

In fear of us, they are running around like headless chickens in total confusion. Lets keep them guessing and unleash the fatal blow when they are in Mars chasing wind.

We are the people and with the people. Faka pressure !!!

By elections are coming. We must teach the old people’s home party a big lesson.

Start mobilising yourselves everywhere.

House meetings street by street, village by village.

RegisterToVoteZW

Chi party chakarambwa na Robert Mugabe asati afa kuti hachivhoterwi uye chaora, iwe takarasima nezvakasvipiwa na founding member we party.

Ndokunonzi kurwara.

Endai munorutsiswa

Job Sikhala