Violence In Kwekwe

Zanu-PF has disqualified two aspiring MPs for Kwekwe Central Constituency for allegedly engaging in violence and vote buying among other irregularities.

Cdes Bishop Kandros Mugabe and Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube who intended to stand in the party’s primary election tomorrow were disqualified from the race for allegedly dragging the name of the party into disrepute.

The two, together with Cde John Mapurazi were supposed to battle it out in the primary election for the sole ticket to represent Zanu-PF in the March 26 Kwekwe Central by-election.

The seat became vacant following the death of Masango Matambanadzo in 2019.

Matambanadzo, who was better known as Blackman, won the seat on National Patriotic Front ticket, beating Ncube.

No one is now contesting against Cde Mapurazi in the primary election.

Midlands provincial chairman,e Larry Mavima confirmed the disqualification of Cde Mugabe who lost in the 2018 general elections and Cde Ncube who is also a nephew to former State Security Minister, Owen Ncube.

“I can confirm that the provincial executive has decided to disqualify both Energy Ncube and Kandros Mugabe for bringing the name of the party into disrepute through violence and vote buying,” said Mavima who is also Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister.

He said the development should serve as a warning to would-be offenders.

“The third candidate who was also in the race, John Mapurazi is the one who will contest in the election on behalf of the party.

This should be a message to other party members that the party does not tolerate any violence, chicanery or any disturbances.

Zanu -PF is a peaceful and democratic party,” said Mavima.

Mapurazi is a former Kwekwe deputy mayor and a businessman who runs a mining venture and a number of colleges in the town.

Last year in October, violence erupted at the Kwekwe District party offices leading to the postponement of the primary election that was meant to elect a candidate to represent the party in the constituency.

Youths were arrested in connection with the violence and the matter is still before the courts.

The two camps clashed accusing each other of vote buying and manipulation of the voter’s roll, a situation which culminated in violence and the cancellation of the primary election.

Contacted for comment, Cdes Ncube and Mugabe said they will throw their weight behind Mapurazi.

“We suck from the same breast, which is Zanu -PF. I believe the party is bigger than any individual. We will render Cde Mapurazi all the support he requires.

Let us all remember that President Mnangagwa needs our support as we march towards attaining 5 million votes for him. Let us all remain resolute and keep supporting the vision of the President,” said Ncube.

Mugabe said: “We are behind Cde Mapurazi who is now our sole candidate. We are mainly concerned about amassing votes for President Mnangagwa nothing else.” – Herald