Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi Light Up Chiweshe Tree Planting Ceremony

By Showbiz Correspondent- Sungura giants Peter Moyo and Mark Ngwazi will today clash in Chiweshe.

The two are expected to light up the Chiweshe rural community at St Alban Primary school during a tree-planting day ceremony which has been organised by one of the country’s leading confectionery and bread manufacturing companies, Natbake.

In an interview with ZimEye.com, the late Tongai Moyo’s son, Peter, said they were happy to have the show in Mashonaland Central.

” We are excited to be in Chiweshe today, and we promise the Chiweshe community that they will get more than enough. The music show starts this morning up until 5 PM,” said Dewa.

Upcoming Sungura musician Mark Ngwazi also said he was delighted to be part of the show.

“It’s a Friday today, and what I can say to all the Chiweshe family is come and have time with us, and you not be disappointed,” he said.

The organiser of the event, Natbake CEO and Zanu PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee Chairman, Tafadzwa Musarara, said the tree planting day was essential to the people of Mazowe South.

” Tree planting day is usually held in December, but because of Covid-19 and other pressing issues, we could not hold it, and that is the reason why we have it today. Also, I want to encourage the people of Chiweshe, Mashonaland Central province and the whole nation not to wait for December to plant trees; let us make it a habit of planting trees because trees help us get oxygen. Trees help us get rains, and let’s desist from cutting down trees,” he said.