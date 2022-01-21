SA Opposition McKenzie Incites Xenophobia Against Zimbabweans

By A Correspondent- SA opposition Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has incited xenophobia against Zimbabweans.

Mckenzie told eNCA that Zimbabweans were taking over South African jobs and should be kicked out.

He said citizens of South Africa should visit every company employing Zimbabweans and chase Zimbabwe nationals out of their country.

He was, however, challenged by the eNCA presenter hosting him telling him that what he was saying was promoting lawlessness.

Mckenzie’s statements have resulted in some South Africans now forcing Zimbabwean migrants to move out of their rented houses in Gauteng Province while threatening to burn them.