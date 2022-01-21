Zanu PF chair in hot soup over inputs

Share

Onalenna Bangwa

Shurugwi – Knives are out for Zanu PF DCC Chair Bernard Dhangi after he allegedly disempowered Agritex Officer for ward 4, Rossy Matonhodze from distributing AN fertilizer giving only party cadres and their children living in SA.

Dhangi presumably told Matonhodze that only ZANU pf members were entitled to input contrary to government policy.

This news crew has it on record that Dhangi used the ZANU PF membership register to distribute the fertilizer instead of the ward farmers register which the Agritex official had.

“This is actually politicising inputs in this ward.

“Ironically, this ward is home to an icon of liberation struggle Josiah Magama Tongogara and 42 years we are still languishing in abject poverty.

“Inputs and Social Welfare food have been used and those believed to be opposition sympathisers have been barred from receiving anything” said the source.

The ward happened to be the first ever rural ward to be won by opposition and victimisation and intimidation has been consistent.

Agritex officers are regarded as stoogies and opposition members are in dire need of being shortchanged village leaders when it comes to distributions.

ZANU pf members received as many as 5 bags instead of 1 bag.

School going children who registered to vote were given fertilizer and those across the Limpopo river.

As that was not enough, farmers were charged transport fee in October 2021when they received compound D.

It was latter discovered that transport was paid by government, but no money has been reimbursed upto now.

Dhangi is reportedly working hand in glove with Ward Councillor Emelia Chinyama allegedly shared US$80 from proceeds of transportation.

Chinyama and Dhangi are maternally related to Tongogaras and Dhangi is on record impersonating the name Tongogara to gain mileage.

“Bernard was chased in Norton after people discovered he was gaining access to resources fraudulently using Tongogara name.

“Here, he has romped the services of Mateo Nhidza, Tawanda Tete, Stephen Kuchicha and one Nduku to distribute inputs and maize denying Nelson Chamisa’s Alliance members” hollered a close relative to Dhangi.