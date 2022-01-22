Another MDC Emerges

By A Correspondent- Confusion continues to rock the country’s political arena ahead of the 2023 national elections as more parties emerge using the name MDC.

This week another party approached the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission with the name MDC Zimbabwe.

The party leadership told ZEC that it would contest in the said it would be competing in the March 26 by-elections.

Below is the party’s letter to ZEC:

This serves to notify your office that MDC Zimbabwe will be participating in the forthcoming by eiections proclaimed for the March 26 2022. by H.E President ED Mnangagwa.

The following officers are the only authorized persons to sign for our candidates.

Thulani Ndebele (President)

Rumbidzai Chidaushe (Secretary-General)

Nobuhle Mhodie (Chairperson)

Yasini Chiwisa (Treasurer General)

Kindly note that we’re not a ‘derivative’ of any political party or grouping. We have never been subject to any “Alliance Agreement’ nor Court Challenges or Judgments.

Therefore, MDC Zimbabwe must not be conflated with those who seek to limit political participation only to those who agree with them via a supermarket of names and identities.

This comes as the opposition MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora also wrote to ZEC asking the commission not to allow any grouping using the names “MDC,” “MDC Alliance,” or any other MDC derivative saying the names belong to them.