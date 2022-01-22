“MDC T Splits Will Affect MDC Alliance”: Magaisa

By A Correspondent- Alex T Magaisa, a former Chief of Staff in the office of a former Prime minister of Zimbabwe, the late Morgan Tsvangirai has said the fights in the opposition MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora adversely affect another MDC outfit, MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

He makes the remarks after Mwonzora announced that he had fired his deputy, Thokozani Khupe who in turn defied the expulsion and declared herself the new party leader.

We present Magaisa’s statement:

The challenges and the split in the MDC-T are other reminders of the accumulating costs associated with the MDC brand. Splits are now almost synonymous with the brand, and this has a damaging effect on everyone who uses it, whether they are involved. In this context, the conflicts and controversies affecting the MDC-T also impact the MDC Alliance, even if it is not involved.

The political market simply looks and says the MDC parties have started again. It is even worse for the external market which is not familiar with the nuances of local politics. When they hear that the MDC has split, the reaction is likely to be one of exasperation. The reputation is toxic.

The MDC Alliance might feel a strong attachment to the label, but it should know that it carries the costs of whatever nonsense goes on where the label is used.

Magaisa made the remarks in his latest Big Saturday Read titled Things Fall Apart in The Judicially-Reconstructed Party.