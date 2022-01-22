More Rains Expected In The Coming Week

Farmers have been urged to utilise isolated periods of the dry spell to spruce up their fields in preparation of persistent rains expected ahead.

The past few days have given farmers hope for a better season through persistent rains which weather experts expect to continue across the country in the coming week.

The Meteorological Services Department’s James Ngoma said: “We have had a short dry period in the country which is set to last till Sunday where we will have some rains. There will be spatial rains in the coming week across the country with different levels, before a dry spell yet again.”

Agronomists have urged farmers to make use of any chance of the isolated dry spells to attend to their fields.

Said agronomist Craig Irvine: “Since the rains might persist into the coming week as farmers let’s make use of this break to spray fields with herbicides before it rains again and for those using manual it is advisable to weed in advance, after the weed control it’s better off to top dress.”

The country experienced lengthy dry spells during the early days of the planting period and the recent wet spell has rekindled farmers’ hopes of yet another bumper harvest.

-State media