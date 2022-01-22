Roki Apologises Over Patati Patata Song

By A Correspondent- Urban grooves sensation, Roki has apologised for the political connotation in his hit track, Patati Patati, which appeared to project President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a great leader.

The song featured Congolese rhumba superstar, Koffi Olomide, who is heard extolling Mnangagwa’s virtues, and Tanzania’s Rayvanny.

Olomide chanted ‘ED Mnangagwa Number 1′, appearing to spur Mnangagwa.

The lyrics riled many music fans whose curiosity had been raised by the pre-production hype, with some claiming he had dug his career’s grave after struggling to revive it.

Patati Patata was produced by socialite and Zanu-PF staunch supporter, Passion Java’s recording stable to which Roki is now signed to.

However in a Youtube comment under his new track, Next Time the ‘Chidzoka’ hitmaker said the shoutout to Mnangagwa was a way of thanking him for declaring late musicians, Soul Jah Love and Oliver Mtukudzi national heros.

He wrote:

“Apologies to all those who were offended by Patati Patata. The shout out to the President was a way of appreciating him for honoring Our Father, Our Legend Dr,Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi and Soul Jah Love Musaka.”

Roki added that he was not affiliated with any political party.

“As a brand and artist, Roki does not belong to any political party and the music is meant for everyone no matter which political party, race, country or tribe you belong to.”