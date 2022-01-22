Teenager Rapes Girl(8) After Drugging Her

Share

A Rusape teenager wept uncontrollably in court when he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by a magistrate after he made an eight-year-old girl drink beer and took advantage of her drunkenness to rape her.

Learnmore Chigomba (17) of Harrington Farm appeared before Rusape regional magistrate, Francis Mapfumo, early this week where he pleaded guilty.

Mapfumo suspended two years of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Rusape District Prosecutor, Event Dhliwayo, told the court that Chigomba, who was the complainant’s neighbour, abused the minor during her mother’s absence. Said Dhliwayo:

After eating supper on February 3, 2021, the complainant was left in the custody of her sister and a cousin while her mother went to her workplace at the farm.

Later that night, Chigomba and his friend, Munashe Matsikure, arrived at the complainant’s house and sat outside telling the girls some stories.

The complainant’s sister went to sleep, leaving the complainant and their cousin in Chigomba and Matsikure’s company.

Matsikure bought 6x100ml Vodka and 4x500ml Seven-Up drinks and diluted them and started drinking.

… Matsikure later went to sleep, while Chigomba, the complainant and her cousin went into the kitchen hut and sat there. Chigomba took advantage of the minor’s drunkenness to rape her.

Matsikure suddenly entered the kitchen hut and caught Chigomba in the act. Matsikure informed the complainant’s mother the following day. A police report was made, leading to Chigomba’s arrest.

More: The Manica Post