ZIMRA Announcement On Clearing Agents Cargo Requirements

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has announced that from the 1st of February 2022, its agents will start capturing full truck details on the Bill Of Entry E- Cargo Manifest.

We present the notice:

CAPTURING OF FULL TRUCK DETAILS (HORSE AND TRAILER REGISTRATION NUMBERS) ON BILL OF ENTRY AND ELECTRONIC CARGO MANIFEST

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Z1MRA) wishes to advise all declarants (Clearing Agents) that with effect from 1 February 2022, in addition to capturing the trailer registration number(s), it is now mandatory to also capture the horse registration number on the bill of entry.

The horse registration number shall be entered in box 18 and the trailer registration number (s) shall be captured in box 21.

Clients are encouraged to comply with this requirement as failure to capture full truck details, may result in issuance of Form 45 which will attract accounting fees.

All transporters are required to capture the horse registration number and trailer registration number(s) on registering the electronic cargo manifest.