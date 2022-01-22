ZUPCO Bus Accidents Irk Gvt

By A Correspondent- Local Government minister July Moyo has expressed concern over the spike in the number of road traffic accidents involving buses operating under the Zupco franchise.

Moyo’s comments came after two Zupco buses were recently involved in separate fatal accidents in Bulawayo, killing two pedestrians and injuring several others.

Both accidents were attributed to brake failure.

“We don’t want accidents, especially by public transporters. The government is worried about accidents, but I would not know what is happening on the ground. That is the duty of the operations department,” Moyo said.

“We don’t have enough Zupco-owned buses, hence we have hired from private companies.”

Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona also said he would engage Moyo to find a lasting solution.

Bulawayo commuters pleaded with government to regularly check the roadworthiness of buses hired under the Zupco franchise.

“The issue of Zupco buses killing people never started yesterday. Zupco should issue roadworthy buses permits to operate,” said Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson, Ambrose Sibindi.

“It is high time government swallows its pride and allows other companies like Tshova Mubaiwa and others to operate.”

Government, however, insists that private commuter omnibus operators remain banned.