Chitungwiza Woman Kills Own Child For Joining Nyau Dance

By A Correspondent- A 38 year old Chitungwiza woman is in soup after she fatally assaulted her 11 year old son with a fan belt all over the body for reportedly joining Nyau dance group.

The matter came to light at Chitungwiza magistrates courts where Yeukai Mutero was applying for bail on Friday.

She was granted $10 000 bail by Chitungwiza magistrate Isheunesu Mutova.

Prosecutors alleged on January 20 the suspect heard that her now deceased son Kuzivakwashe Matsatsi had joined a Nyau dance group and that did not go well with her.

She took a fanbelt which she used to assault the deceased all over the body resulting in his death.

A police report was filed leading to her arrest and the fanbelt is being kept at the courts as exhibit.