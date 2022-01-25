25 Escape Death In Another Zupco Bus Accident

Share

By- At least 25 passengers escaped death after a Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) bus they were in was involved in an accident in Masvingo.

The bus overturned near Mushagashe yesterday morning when its driver allegedly attempted to overtake a small vehicle.

The small car was also trying to overtake an Inter-Africa bus.

The small vehicle was sandwiched between the two busses racing in road lanes meant for just two vehicles.

The busses were reportedly racing for passengers at Mushagashe. The small vehicle did not stop after the accident occurred.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Masvingo Province Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

The publication reported sources as saying there were no serious injuries following the incident.

Passengers who sustained minor injuries were rushed to Masvingo Provincial Hospital. Said the source:

The ZUPCO bus driver was speeding and he tried to overtake at the same time the small vehicle was also attempting to overtake the Inter Africa bus.