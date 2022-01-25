Armed Robbers Pounce On KFC Msasa, Steal US$50 000

By A Correspondent- Six armed robbers Monday pounced on KFC premises in Msasa, Harare, and went away with US$50 000, ZAR 30 000 and ZWL$19 000.

Posting on their Twitter page, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said that they were investigating the matter.

The police also said the suspects reportedly attacked a security guard who was manning the premises and seized his cellphone before breaking into the offices.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 24/01/22 at about 0001 hours in Msasa, Harare, where six unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol while covering their faces with balaclava masks, attacked a security guard who was manning KFC premises and took away his Itel cellphone before ransacking the offices.

The suspects broke into an office where they blasted a cash safe and stole cash amounting to US$50 000, ZAR 30 000 and ZWL$19 000. Investigations are currently in progress,” posted ZRP.