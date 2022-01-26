Zanu PF Official In Looting Spree …

Onalenna Bangwa

Shurugwi – Joshua Tongogara the only surviving brother to a well decorated iconic national heroe Josiah Magama Tongogara is bitter over abuse of their surname to swindle resources from government, Zimeye can reveal.

It is alleged Bernard Dangi has 2 identity cards one with Bernard Dangi and the other with Bernard Tongogara.

Through the use of Tongogara’s name he is gaining access to government resources.

The Zanu PF Chair had a lot of privileges in Norton over others.

“His conduct is bringing the Tongogara name into disrepute and the family will never tolerate that” he fumed.

Ward 4 people said Dhangi gives food and inputs to several ward 5 residents from Mangami and Chirokoto villages.

“Jane Dangi , Brown Tembo, SimangalisoTete and several others are receiving inputs and food from ward 4 at the expense of ward 4 residents.

“These have been told to register as ward 4 voters in return and are benefitting from 2 wards for the sake of vote buying and voter busing” they said.

Dhangi needs to be arrested for abusing citizen rights.