Pedestrian Dies On Spot After Being Hit By Motor Vehicle

A pedestrian died on the spot along Seke Road on Monday after being hit by an unidentified vehicle that was headed towards Chitungwiza. The pedestrian was trying to cross the road. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the matter amid reports that the motorist did not stop after hitting the pedestrian.

The ZRP is appealing for anyone with information in connection with a hit and run RTA which occurred along Seke Road near CP Chemicals Company on 24/01/22 at about 2055 hours, where an unknown motorist who was driving an unidentified vehicle, towards Chitungwiza, hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the road. The victim died on the spot and the motorist did not stop after the accident. Investigations are underway.- Pindula News