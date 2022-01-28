Mnangagwa Shares State Funds With Mwonzora

By-Opposition MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora has received another one hundred and forty-nine million, eight hundred and fifty thousand Zimbabwean dollars (ZWLS 149 850 000.00) under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

This is equivalent to USD$1.3 million at the official exchange rate.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Zimbabwe announced the development in General Notice 125A of 2022.

POLITICAL PARTIES (FINANCE) ACT [CHAPTER 2:111

Disbursement of Money to Political Parties

IT is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:111, that the total amount of moneys payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning 1 January, 2022, and ending 31 December, 2022, is five hundred million Zimbabwean dollars.

The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify in terms of section 3(2) of the Act as follows:

(a) three hundred and fifty million, one hundred and fifty thousand Zimbabwean dollars (ZWL$350 150 000,00) shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF), which received 70.03% of the total votes casted; and

(b) one hundred and forty-nine million, eight hundred and fifty thousand Zimbabwean dollars (ZWLS 149 850 000.00) shall be paid to the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), which received 29.97% of the total votes casted.

Z. ZIYAMBI,

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Analysts say the money was due to the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa, now CCC, under the Political Parties Finance Act based on the 2018 election. Chamisa contested the presidential election and came out as the runner up.