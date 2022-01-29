Highfields Women Petition Parliament Over Maternal Health Services

Pregnant women from the high density suburb of Highfields have petitioned parliament over the denial to access maternal health care services on pregnant women at their local City of Harare clinics by health personnel.

The petition has been influenced by closure of nine clinics which offer post natal health care and other health services which had affected negatively on the access to maternal health care services.

In some cases, the health personnel are demanding an extra payment of 40-50$USD as a precondition for admittance to access maternal health services of delivering.

In the petition Highfields women residents are seeking Parliament to exercise its constitutional functions to;

i. Recommend the City of Harare to constitute an Investigation Committee on the deterioration of maternal health services in Council clinics as in terms of the Urban Councils Act 29:15 (100) (a) and (b)

(i) to come up with clear recommendations and strategies to solve the perennial corruption and poor maternal health services in Council clinics.

ii. Recommend to the Minister of Local Government to ensure that the City of Harare develop an anti-corruption policy that will set standards and guidelines on dealing with corruption in Council clinics.

iii. Cause the City of Harare explain the rationale of closing nine clinics.iv. Increase fiscal commitment towards health service provision.