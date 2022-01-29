Teenage Girl Burnt Inside Maputi Harare Factory

Hi. Ndine mwana wasisi vangu anemakore 19. Ayishanda pacompany inonzi `ALPHA based Pamview highfield Harare’ they specialize in making maputi.

Now in hospital…

She was making maputi. Then obva agwinwa nemagetsi, poto yangaine mafuta fell on her then she got burnt all over her body.

The company was aware of the electrical faults it had but never intended on fixing the matter. The company responsible NEVER compensated her NEVER paid for the medical bills, NEVER bothered to call to find out how she is or even to send an apology nothing came from them.

When we tried to ask for the money they said they paid their children’s school fees they don’t have any money to give her. We tried opening a case but the police said the case file went missing so it was a dead end on our side. So now the problem is she is way too traumatized, she lost her confidence/self-esteem. She worries more on how her future will be since she is still very young because now she feels her life has come to an end going through deep depression to the extent of being suicidal at most times when she is alone.

She constantly cries everytime thinking her life has come to an end or she is now useless. Anotya kuti achashaya basa kana munhu anomuroora due to the extend of her injuries.

She has become a topic in the community and some people stigmatize her , and most friends left they couldn’t bare to see open wounds all over her body.

So we are asking if you could look into the matter and ask the company compensate her or we’ll wishers to help us with her case so she can start her life afresh perhaps open a small business to help her since she was the breadwinner and her hand is not fully functional due to the damages caused.