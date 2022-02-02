Birth Day Wishes Pour For Chamisa

By A Correspondent- Social media is awash with birthday wishes for the CCC President Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa turns 44 today, Wednesday.

Posting on social media, Zimbabweans said God should give the youthful opposition leader more years on earth.

Chamisa also posted on his Twitter handle promising Zimbabweans that he was humbled to be a servant of citizens:

D.O.B 3am 02-02-78.

@44

Wisdom, blessings and honor come from You,Oh God.And You reign over all. In Your hand is power and might;In Your hand it is to make great And to give strength to all.I thank You for this life. And praise Your glorious name.All Glory be to you!

@Godisinit