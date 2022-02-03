Chamisa Salutes Citizens For Birthday Wishes

By A Correspondent- CCC President Nelson Chamisa has thanked citizens for sending him birthday wishes.

Chamisa turned 44 Wednesday, and he received thousands of birthday wish messages from all over the world.

In his response to the messages, the youthful opposition leaders said he was humbled and ready to deliver a new Zimbabwe on his Twitter account.

“THANK YOU.Having true friends who genuinely wish you well is so fulfilling &such a beautiful feeling.Having pillars who stand with you in prayers is such a treasure.I’m so humbled by your warm messages from across Zimbabwe,Africa &the world.I’m ready, older & stronger.#Godisinit

