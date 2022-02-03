Unregistered Schools Given Window Period To Register

Share

By A Correspondent- Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Tafadzwa Muguti has given unregistered and unlicensed schools and colleges in Harare province until the end of March this year to regularise their operations.

It has emerged that 448 private schools in Harare with a combined enrollment of 22 569 pupils were not registered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and local authorities.

Muguti directed the schools and colleges to take advantage of the grace period and regularise with the Ministry, ZIMRA and all local authorities. He said:

The office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and local authorities launched a blitz across the province to expose schools and colleges operating without Government licenses, ZIMRA registration and local authority permits.

While the initial list comprised 400 illegal schools and colleges, the blitz managed to identify 448 schools and colleges that did not comply with any Government or local authority requirement.

To date, a total of 320 schools have been shut down due to non-compliance, whilst 273 owners of these illegal institutions have since been arrested and appearing before the courts.

Among other requirements, the schools have to be on premises that are safe and not a health risk and have to follow the national core syllabus although can add other subjects.