Cop Arrested For Beating Up And Kidnapping A “Drunkard”

A police constable has been arrested and charged for beating up and detaining a "drunkard".

Charles Makumbo (32) of Nyazura Police Station pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Rusape magistrate, Mr Obedience Matare early this week.

Mr Matare was expected to sentence him yesterday (Thursday).

Mr Leonard Chigadza of Chigadza and Associates represented Makumbo, while Mr Justice Masanganise prosecuted.

It is alleged that Makumbo assaulted Tafadzwa Dzemunye as he was not happy with his presence at the bottle store.

“On October 21 and at Muranda Bottle Store in Nyazura, Makumbo instructed Dzemunye to leave the bottle store. A misunderstanding arose between the two and Makumbo pushed the complainant to the ground. Dzemunye became unconscious.

“When he regained consciousness he could not locate his cellphone and went on to confront Makumbo over the issue. This did not go down well with Makumbo who further pushed the complainant to the window. Dzimunye hit and shattered the window. Makumbo attacked Dzemunye with fists and open hands several times on the face and head butted him once on the forehead,” said Mr Masanganise.

It is alleged that Makumbo strangled Dzemunye’s neck and trampled on his chest several times.

He allegedly took Dzemunye to Nyazura Police Station where he further assaulted him before detaining him in holding cells.

“To cover up for his offence, Makumbo booked Dzemunye under a pseudonym, Tawanda Chiwenga. He pressed charges of malicious damage to property and disorderly conduct against him. Dzimunye was later released,” said Mr Masanganise. Manica Post