MWONZORA: I recalled all MPs who signed affidavits in April 2020 pledging loyalty to another party, MDC-A led by Chamisa.



PUBLIC EYE: But you did not recall Vincent Tsvangirai, he too signed the same affidavit in 2020.



MWONZORA: He is my right hand man, with the right surname! pic.twitter.com/B4csQYYS10