ZEC Targets 1Million New Voters

Share

By- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said that it is targeting to register at least a million new voters ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on ZBC News and Current Affairs Online programme, Inside Out, ZEC spokesperson, Joice Leticia Kazembe, said those who turned 18 after the last election should take advantage of the ongoing mobile biometric voter registration blitz and register to vote. Said Kazembe:

Of particular interest to us are the youths the ones that have turned 18 and have not had a chance to register since the number has been growing since the last election.

Even the adults that have not registered should take the opportunity and register because our target is to register one million new voters.

… We have set up an electoral code of conduct that will guide candidates on how they should behave and anyone who is aggrieved can approach the commission and those found wanting will be called in and questioned.

If there are any complaints against one person then action will be taken.

ZEC recently said it will set up more than 2 700 mobile voter registration centres across the country during the first phase of the mobile Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The first phase of the mobile Biometric Voter Registration will run from 1 February to 28 February, while the second phase will be conducted between 10 April and 30 April.