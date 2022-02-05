Man Killed For Proposing Love To A 12yr Old

By A Correspondent- A 32 year- old man from Ntabazinduna died after being assaulted after he had proposed love to a 12-year-old girl.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), which is already seized with the matter, said they have since arrested Busani Ncube (40) and Hloniphani Ndlovu (37) in connection with the murder case that occurred on the 2nd of February 2022 at Mavolontiya Village, Ntabazinduna.

We present a police statement on the case:

The suspects tied the victim, Marvelous Nzima (32) with a rope, before taking turns to assault him with a sjambok after the victim had proposed love to Busani Ncube’s granddaughter (12).

The victim died whilst admitted at Ntabazinduna Clinic on 03/02/22.