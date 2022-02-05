ZimEye
🟡The regime continues to abuse state institutions after a riot police team was dispatched in Ruwa on Thursday were citizens' President Nelson Chamisa was scheduled to address by-elections candidates.We need electoral reforms ahead of 26 March by-elections.#RegisterToVoteZW pic.twitter.com/Ab7YN2SEuE— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) February 5, 2022
