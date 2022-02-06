Dr Khupe’s MDC T Coins New Slogan

By A Correspondent- Former Deputy Prime Minister, Thokozani Khupe, has announced a new slogan in which she urges members of the public not to vote for the ruling ZANU PF and opposition MDC-T led by Senator Douglas Mwonzora.

Announcing the slogan for the MDC-T faction she leads, Khupe said:

Our slogan going forward is going to be #Beat The Pot: Stop Discrimination Against Women Because Women Can’t Breathe; Don’t vote for ZANU PF, Don’t vote for Mwonzora.