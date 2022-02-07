ZimEye
Apostle Chiwenga who prophesies Mnangagwa didn't send soldiers to kill @nelsonchamisa's supporters, says the same Mnangagwa has sent gunmen across the Limpopo to shoot him in SA | FACT or FICTICIOUS NONSENSE? pic.twitter.com/MvkKpuyleU— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 7, 2022
Apostle Chiwenga who prophesies Mnangagwa didn't send soldiers to kill @nelsonchamisa's supporters, says the same Mnangagwa has sent gunmen across the Limpopo to shoot him in SA | FACT or FICTICIOUS NONSENSE? pic.twitter.com/MvkKpuyleU