Greatman Shuts Zimbabwe Down With Bombshell Wedding.

By Showbiz Reporter | Zimbabwe’s popular Graatman’s wedding shut down Zimbabwe at the weekend as tens of thousands juiced their bundles to watch it in session.

Tongai Gwaze had the entire nation glued to their handsets as they watched him join in holy matrimony to his lovely bride. The two have been together since settling down last year.

Dressed in a wacko jacko white suit, Greatman was at his all time best getting not tiring from even taking over the microphone to entertain the crowd which includes some of the nation’s great socialites. Digital numbers were tipping up above 50,000 in total at the time of printing, in what makes this the most watched celebration, a week before Valentines Day, and below were some of the pics.