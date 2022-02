Wiwa Sends Strong Warning To Zanu PF “Murderers”

HON Job Wiwa Sikhala

@JobSikhala1 on Twitter:

When I passed by Bastian Mafio’s place in Gutu on my way to the funeral of Nyasha Zhambe Mawere, he ran away. Nyasha was his murder victim.

I shouted at him that he will die nengozi. He thought it was a joke. Where is he nw. Dead.

U don’t kill & expect pple to fold their arms