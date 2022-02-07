ZERA Announces LP Gas Slash Of US$0.02

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced Liquid Petroleum Gas (LP Gas) prices for February 2022.

In a public notice this Monday, ZERA set the price of LP gas at US$2.03 and ZWL$234.15 per kilogramme.

This means that the price of gas in US dollars has fallen by US$0.02 from the January price which was pegged at US$2.05, while in Zimbabwe dollars, the price has increased from ZWL$222.32 set in January. ZERA said in the latest notice:

Operators are advised to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters. Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages.

The January price was a decrease from the retail price for LPG of US$2.14 per kilogramme or alternatively, ZWL$222.95 per kilogramme announced in December 2021.

This was a significant increase from the November 2021 prices which were pegged at US$2.05 per kilogramme and ZWL$$202.78 per kilogramme respectively