Gweru Man’s Body Missing After Croc Attack

Share

BY-The search for the missing body parts of a 23-year-old Silobela man who was mauled by a crocodile while attempting to cross a flooded Gweru River continues almost a week after the incident happened.

To date, only the bottom parts of the man’s body were discovered.

According to Silobela Legislator, Mthokozisi Manoki-Mpofu, the community is searching for the remains in order to give the man a decent burial.

“It is true there was a man who was attacked by a crocodile along the Gweru River sometime last week. I am not sure yet what he was doing but I am told he was trying to cross the river.

“So far I hear they have only found the bottom part of the body which has since been taken to the mortuary. The search continues as the people try to find the crocodile with the hope of finding more body parts,” said Hon Manoki-Mpofu.

Acting Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit (CPU) chairperson, Mr Clemence Muduma said a taskforce had been put in place to try and find the remains.

“We have come up with a taskforce including the Zibagwe Rural District Council, Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority, (ZimParks) and the police and we continue hunting for the crocodile so that we can retrieve the remaining body parts so that the person can get a decent burial.

“We continue urging the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers or to play near flooded rivers and dams given the heavy rains that we are receiving as a country. There are so many dangers associated with these heavy rains and we should avoid unnecessary loss of life,” said Mr Muduma.