ZBC Radio Presenter Duped By Conmen

Share

By -ZBC radio presenter Thabani Gambiza, is among the people who were duped by conmen who claimed they could get funding for various NGOs, a Harare court heard over the weekend.

The suspected conmen, Gilbert Noel Kanokanga and Vernon Eugene Mitchell, appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded them in custody.

The complainants are Gambiza, Joice Jacob, Lorraine Mugayi, Thandiwe Chikwape, Felix Zhakata and Lovemore Chidziva.

The complainants are founders of various non governmental organisations.

The court heard that Gambiza was introduced to Kanokanga by her workmate, Lionel Mkandla, and she was advised he could facilitate funding for her NGO.

She was introduced to Mitchell by Kanokanga and the duo would interview the complainants, from time to time.

Gambiza allegedly paid US$750 for visa processing for her team, for a trip to France, which never materialised.

She also held several meetings with the duo, with regards to the clearance and registration of her organisation, and she was asked to pay more money.

The duo allegedly started misleading other NGOs that Gambiza had already received her funding.

The duo collected about US$69 241 from the complainants. H Metro