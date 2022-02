ARMY TO SPEND THE NEXT 5 YEARS PROVING THAT LAND REFORM IS GOOD | VIDEO

ARMY TO SPEND THE NEXT 5 YEARS PROVING THAT LAND REFORM IS GOOD. Top soldiers meeting at Sapper Gono’s farm: ‘don’t criticise the land reform program, 5 years from now you will learn that it is good,’ an army officer says in front of spokesperson Col Aphios Makotore.

