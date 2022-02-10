ZCTU Calls For USD Wages

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) has called on government to pay its workers in United States dollars saying the local RTGS has failed.

Posting on Twitter, ZCTU said government should not force RTGS down the throats of civil servants when it had been rejected by the market.

” We call for US$ wages and salaries. It is not that we are not patriotic but we are simply reacting to the market dictates. The RTGS has failed and it has been rejected. Why should it be foisted down the throat of workers?” said ZCTU Secretary General, Japhet Moyo.