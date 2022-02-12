ENGRAVING THE POLITICAL TOMBSTONE OF DOUGLAS MWONZORA

Mr Douglas Mwonzora has no political currency and does not know exactly which political party he intends to lead.

By Leonard Koni- Currently his party is suffering from identity crisis and has been caught in a catch 22 situation whether to use MDC-T or MDC-Alliance.

His rally slated for this coming weekend is being advertised as MDC-T rally.

MDC-T leader is trying to fool the electorate by continuing using the late Morgan Tsvangirayi’s photos on his campaigning material.

What he is failing to understand is that Zimbabweans are very much aware that the former and founder leader of MDC is now late, even the people from the remotest areas are much aware.

To show that Mwonzora cannot match either the late Morgan Tsvangirayi or Nelson Chamisa he has opted to hold by-elections campaign at Zororo Grounds in Highfield West on Saturday instead of the traditional and ceremonial Zimbabwe Grounds where the late Tsvangirayi used to pull a large crowd of supporters.

This launch is going to expose the man who purports to be leading the biggest opposition political party in Zimbabwe.

Mwonzora is trying to be relevant in Zimbabwe’s political circles but deep inside his heart knows that he has been relegated into the political dustbin.

He actually lost the plot when he started dining and wining with unfashionable Zanu-PF through getting support from armed riot police and the military to seize control of the MDC-Alliance headquarters and other offices countrywide.

Douglas Mwonzora’s politics of deception and tomfoolery has come to a dead end and at a point of no return. He must be reminded that politics is a game of numbers not seizing properties and looking for validation from a captured judiciary.

His statement that he wants to jettison politics of hate, toxicity and acrimony and replace it with politics of tolerance and rational disputation leaves a lot to be desired because he was the architect of recalling members of parliament hence these by elections today. He hates the people and is power hungry.

The people can’t wait to put a last nail to his political coffin on the 26th of March 2022 and are ready to burn his fingers in the ballot box.

Email- [email protected]

Twitter – @Leokoni