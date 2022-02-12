Mwonzora In Chamisa MP Bribe Storm

By- A key member of the Nelson Chamisa led CCC party said he was approached by MDC-T leader Daglous Mwonzora and offered him a senior position if he dumps Chamisa.

Former Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu said Mwonzora approached him several times, persuading him to betray Chamisa.

He said:

I was offered many positions in the MDC-T, but I said no I will not betray my president, Nelson Chamisa.

The car was taken away from me. I lost all the Parliament benefits and salaries but at the end of the day it’s not about me but the people of Marondera who need representation.

You have got (Emmerson) Mnangagwa and Mwonzora in bed together, they are working hand in glove.

I believe when I was recalled I was not in the standing committee, and I was not a provincial chairperson, but I found myself being recalled from Parliament yet the main people they were recalling were actually standing committee members.

So, I wondered why I was recalled but then I found out it was a ZANU PF project, and they didn’t want me by all means necessary in parliament so that I don’t talk or expose all the shenanigans that were happening in Parliament.

Matewu was recalled from Parliament by MDC-T for allegedly promoting the interests of the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance, now the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).