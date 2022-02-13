CCC Pays Tribute To President Tsvangirai

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition For Change (CCC) will hold an online event to commemorate and celebrate the life of Movement for Democratic Change founding member President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

President Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer on February 14, 2018.

In a statement CCC described President Tsvangirai as a doyen of democracy in Zimbabwe.

“On Monday, 14 February we will bring you a special St Valentines @TwitterSpaces to honor the memory our democracy icon Morgan Tsvangirai.

You are all invited. Please set a reminder and kindly retweet!”

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai