Greatman Hit By USD2500 Bill Over Wedding

The singer, Greatman Gwaze has been hit with a bombshell bill totalling USD2500 from his recently helf0 wedding expenses.

The development has triggered a war of words between the man and the event organiser, TEO.

“TEO has failed to provide a financial statement or receipts showing how funds were used. Up to now, I don’t even know how much money we got from various people, including pledges and goods. We have been kept in the dark,” fumed Greatman.

But TEO Events, which was responsible for sourcing funds for the wedding and putting all logistics in place, denied the allegations. The events company is famed for organising Sinikiwe Kademaunga and Reuben Zhivha’s wedding party that went viral online.

Greatman said he started suspecting that something was not right a few days before the wedding after TEO Events “completely” took over the event.

“They monopolised everything! TEO directed all cash donations to their bank accounts and mobile number(s) for mobile money transfers. Goods were received on our behalf. We got nothing.

“What is surprising though is that there are service providers that are yet to be paid. I am said to be in arrears of more than US$2 500. However, I know cash donations that came through on the day and before could have easily settled the debts.”

Family spokesperson Mr Clever Gwaze, better known as Baba Billy, was equally furious.

“I am not happy with the way this wedding was handled. TEO Events stole from us. They took over everything and made us mere spectators of our event. Relatives from both the groom and bride side were left with little or no space to manoeuvre,” complained Baba Billy.

However, Matthew Mhembere of TEO Events is not taking the accusations lightly.

He instead considers Greatman and his family ungrateful.

“They now want to ask how much money we got from donations and pledges, yet they don’t even care about the expenses I incurred in making the event a success. Besides, it is not my responsibility to meet their debts.

“They were all there when I paid all the wedding costs that came under me. What else do they want? Anyway, I don’t want to talk to them anymore. I have since blocked their numbers. I don’t wish to talk about this subject anymore,” said Mhembere.-state media