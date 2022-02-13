Madhongi Lures Women For Bush S_ex, Robs Them

By A Correspondent- Five women from Mutoko are counting their losses after being lured to bush sex by Simbai Chikowe popularly known as Madhongi who in turn stole their cellphones and money.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts on Friday where Chikowe appeared before magistrate Elijah Sibanda.

Prosecutor Nathan Mujuru alleges from August last year to January this year Madhongi would wait for women in bank ques or Mukuru outlets and lure them for a bush sex before stealing their handbags where he would get cell phones and money.

Police received several reports and arrested Madhongi at his house in Chinzanga area where the mobile phones were recovered.

The matter continues on February 14 after the suspect requested for a legal representation.