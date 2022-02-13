Featured National
Mudzi Brothers Kidnap, Beat Up Suspected Witch
13 February 2022
Share

By A Correspondent- Two Mudzi brothers are in trouble after they kidnapped an adult  man whom they suspect bewitched and murdered  their relative.

Tinotenda Tsoro (19) and Adventure Tsoro (20) allegedly kidnapped Mhangarai Navhaya before stripping him naked and assaulting  him with iron bars.

Navhaya is currently battlinf for like at Parirenyatwa hospital.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts on Friday where the duo pleaded not guilty before magistrate  Elijah Sibanda.

The state led by prosecutor Nathan Mujuru alleges on 3 February  around midnight the brothers stormed Navhaya’s homestead and found him asleep.

They stripped his clothes force marched him for 15 kilometres while forcing hom to escort them to Nyanga to consult a traditional  healer following the death of their relative Rumai Tsoro.

They started assaulting  him with open hands and an iron bar.

The  duo  stopped assaulting  him when he lost consciousness and he was rushed to Kotwa district hospital where his condition  was said to be serious, they subsequently  reffered him to Parirenyatwa wherd he is currently  battling for life.

The  matter continues on February 14.