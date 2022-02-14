Chamisa Remembers Tsvangirai

By- Nelson Chamisa, the country’s main opposition, CCC, has saluted the late MDC founder, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer on 14 February 2018.

In a statement, Chamisa said:

On this day, 14 February 2018, we lost a champion for democracy in Zimbabwe, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai. We remember his contribution to the struggle, and we will ensure that we complete the mission. May he rest in power.

Morgan Tsvangirai’s political career began with his election as the Secretary-General of the national trade unions umbrella body. During this period, the movement criticised the government’s failure to improve the workers’ lives, which placed Tsvangirai in the political limelight.