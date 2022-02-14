Ex-Journalism Lecturer Goes Missing

By- Former Harare Polytechnic College lecturer Mr Kudakwashe Gonese is missing.

The state media reported without giving when Gonese went missing that he was last seen in Cranborne while visiting his friend in the same neighbourhood.

A retired lecturer in the department of Mass Communication, Mr Gonese taught a number of seasoned journalists.

He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black trousers and brown cowboy hat.

He resides at number 70 Seke Road.

He is suffering from dementia, a group of conditions characterised by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgement.

He is in his 70s.